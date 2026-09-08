Quantitative Trader's Trade Secret Trial Pushed To November
By Elliot Weld ( September 8, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A trial that was set to begin Sept. 14 in a case of a quantitative trader accused of stealing his former employer's trade secrets was pushed to November after a New York federal judge ruled Tuesday that the court and parties needed more time to litigate the admissibility of a defense witness....
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