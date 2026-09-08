Mass. Gov. Orders Community Deals For New AI Data Centers
By Chris Villani ( September 8, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Tuesday signed an executive order blocking any new artificial intelligence data centers in the state unless they have the backing of their host communities....
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