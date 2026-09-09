Chicago Firm Says Co-Counsel Cut It Out Of Case, $7.6M Deal

By Celeste Bott ( September 9, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based personal injury firm Disparti Law Group PA is suing another law firm and one of its attorneys in Illinois state court, saying they secretly continued litigating a wrongful death case they'd agreed to work on jointly after telling Disparti they planned to dismiss it, then cut the firm out of its share in more than $2.5 million in attorney fees when the case settled....
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