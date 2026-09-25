Florida's Brightline Rail System Hits Ch. 11 With $5.5B Debt

By Vince Sullivan ( September 25, 2026, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Parent entities of Brightline Florida, the country's only privately owned and financed rail system, filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey after facing liquidity shortfalls and challenges that left the business unable to make debt service payments on its $5.5 billion of outstanding bond obligations....
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