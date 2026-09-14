Motor Vehicles Lead Product Liability Litigation, Report Says

By Emily Field ( September 14, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- An overall rise in recalls of motor vehicles tracks with an increase of product liability lawsuits over autos in recent years, as motor vehicle lawsuits made up half of all product liability lawsuits outside multidistrict litigation filed in 2025, according to a new report by Lex Machina....
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