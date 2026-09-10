Nielsen Tells 2nd Circ. Court Altered Terms Of Cumulus Order

By Nadia Dreid ( September 10, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Nielsen is headed back to the Second Circuit after a New York federal court changed the terms of a preliminary injunction that the appellate court had already upheld, the company said, requiring Nielsen to not only unbundle its national radio ratings data from its local offerings but also to provide that data on specific terms....
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