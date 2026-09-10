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China Aims For Early Rollout Of $30B US Tariff Cut Package

By Dylan Moroses ( September 10, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- China and the U.S. are working toward implementing a package of tariff reductions for $30 billion worth of goods that cross the countries' borders, a Chinese official for the Ministry of Commerce said during a press briefing Thursday....

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