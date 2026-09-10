Blank Rome Atty Ouster Can't Be Appealed, Conn. Panel Rules

By Aaron Keller ( September 10, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The former executive director of a Connecticut public housing authority cannot challenge a judge's revocation of his Blank Rome LLP lawyer's case-specific appearance in a $16.2 million loan dispute, a state appeals court has ruled, finding a trial court decision sidelining the attorney was not a final judgment....
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