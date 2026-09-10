9th Circ. Seeks Calif. Justices' Input On USAA Rate Bias Row
By Hope Patti ( September 10, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday sought the California Supreme Court's input on a class action claiming that USAA discriminated against service members, certifying a question about whether the state insurance code prohibits insurers from charging lower-ranking military members who qualify as good drivers more than higher-ranking members who also qualify....
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