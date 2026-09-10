Feds' Cut To NY Funding In CDL Fight Justified, 2nd Circ. Told
By Linda Chiem ( September 10, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has told the Second Circuit that it's well within its rights to penalize New York by withholding $74 million in highway funds over the state's failure to revoke commercial driver's licenses that were issued to ineligible foreign drivers....
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