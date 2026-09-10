Bankman-Fried Asks Justices To Review His Fraud Conviction
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 10, 2026, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to review the Second Circuit's decision affirming his fraud conviction and $11 billion forfeiture order, saying now is the time to resolve whether evidence of fraud victims' losses belongs in fraudulent-inducement prosecutions and whether his "crushing fine" is constitutional....
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