Calif. Judge To Hear Picayune's Suit Over Rival Casino Plan
By Joyce Hanson ( September 11, 2026, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos LLC are slated to appear before a California federal judge next month to say why he should toss the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians' lawsuit claiming North Fork's plan to build a new casino is illegal....
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