CVS Renews Bid To Escape Investors' AI Use Suit

By Jessica Corso ( September 11, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- CVS Health Corp. wants a second shot at dismissing a lawsuit accusing it of inflating its revenues through the use of artificial intelligence, arguing investors haven't shown it was using the technology to deny prior authorization requests. ...
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