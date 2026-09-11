9 Prediction Markets Ordered To Stop Operating In Conn.

By Aislinn Keely ( September 11, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Connecticut has directed nine prediction market operators to close up shop in the state for allegedly offering off-label sports bets, while separately requesting several media outlets, payment processors and data organizations hand over information that could be relevant to the state's prediction market investigations....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.