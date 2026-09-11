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9 Prediction Markets Ordered To Stop Operating In Conn.

By Aislinn Keely ( September 11, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Connecticut has directed nine prediction market operators to close up shop in the state for allegedly offering off-label sports bets, while separately requesting several media outlets, payment processors and data organizations hand over information that could be relevant to the state's prediction market investigations....

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