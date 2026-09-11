'Quiet On Set' Makers Beat Producer's Libel Fight On Appeal
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 11, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court Thursday reversed a lower court ruling and threw out Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider's defamation suit against Warner Bros. Discovery and the makers of the "Quiet on Set" docuseries, finding that the series constitutes speech protected by the anti-SLAPP statute and Schneider isn't likely to win his claims....
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