Contractor Again Seeks Payment In Air Base Work Dispute
By Danielle Ferguson ( September 11, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Delaware plumbing and HVAC company has again sued its general contractor over alleged unpaid labor and materials for work completed on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers elementary school project and also alleged insurers have failed to cover $4.2 million in outstanding costs through the project's payment and performance bonds....
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