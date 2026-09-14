Tribes, Gaming Group Weigh In On Contested Project

By Corey Rothauser ( September 14, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Four California tribes and a gaming trade group have urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge to reject the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians' attempt to restore a federal determination that a 160-acre site in Vallejo is eligible for gaming, arguing the tribe knowingly invested millions of dollars despite repeated warnings that the determination remained under review....
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