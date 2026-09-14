Cumulus Tells 2nd Circ. Even Brief Stay Of Nielsen Order Is Bad
By Nadia Dreid ( September 14, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Cumulus Media says it's going to be irreparably harmed if the Second Circuit doesn't lift the administrative stay it put in place stopping a preliminary injunction that Nielsen is challenging for the second time from going into effect while the appellate court looks at the matter....
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