Ex-CEO Of AI Recruitment Co. Cops To $27M Investor Fraud
By Rick Archer ( September 11, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of bankrupt artificial intelligence-powered staffing firm Joonko Diversity on Friday entered a guilty plea to charges that she defrauded investors out of $27 million using forged financial documents and lying about the company's customers....
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