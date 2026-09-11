Meta 'Voiceprint' Privacy Suit Turns On Use Terms, Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 11, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge mulling Meta's motion to dismiss a proposed class action claiming the tech giant secretly and unlawfully captures Facebook users' "voiceprints" and related biometric information said he'd review the social media platform's privacy and use terms, which he said would be "controlling."...
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