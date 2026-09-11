IRS Can Withhold Docs That May Air Taxpayer ID, Court Rules

By Zak Kostro ( September 11, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The IRS may withhold documents sought by a tax news publisher, a Washington, D.C., federal judge said, finding the subject is prominent enough that disclosing the records could allow the taxpayer to be identified using a former IRS contractor's leak of President Donald Trump's tax returns and thousands of others....
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