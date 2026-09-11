DC Circ. Probes DOT Authority To Withhold Calif. Funds
By Jared Foretek ( September 11, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges grilled a Trump administration attorney Friday over the U.S. Department of Transportation's move to slash California's federal highway funding because of the state's commercial driver's licensing rules for nondomiciled drivers, wondering whether the agency had any authority to take the drastic measure....
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