How Trucking Cos. Can Tackle Risk From New DOJ Task Force

By Gregory Rosen, William Hart and Lauren Sujeeth ( September 15, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- For most of the last few decades, a trucking company's worst day in front of federal regulators involved a compliance review, safety rating concerns or a corrective action plan — actions by the government to ensure safe roads and insured carriers. Prosecutions, while not unheard of, were the exception....
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