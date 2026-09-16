2nd Circ. Tylenol MDL Ruling Clarifies Court Gatekeeper Role

By Wayne Fang and Andrew Brown ( September 16, 2026, 1:55 PM EDT) -- On July 13, in a precedential opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit weighed in on the ongoing debate over how closely a district court may or should scrutinize a qualified expert's opinions under Rule 702 of the Federal Rules of Evidence as amended in 2023, and the U.S. Supreme Court's 1993 decision in Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals Inc....
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