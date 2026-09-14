21 States Seek To Halt Corteva's $39B PFAS Liability Spinoff
By Emily Field ( September 14, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The attorney general of California and 20 other states asked the South Carolina federal court managing multidistrict litigation over forever chemicals on Monday to stop Corteva Inc. from spinning off $39 billion in assets into a new company called Vylor Inc. to avoid liabilities from contamination over the substances....
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