State Farm Spared Treble Damages In Policyholders' $38M Win

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 14, 2026, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday said policyholders failed to show they were entitled to enhanced damages after the court determined State Farm shorted them on payouts for totaled vehicles, finding class members had already been fully compensated by the $38 million in actual damages they were already awarded....
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