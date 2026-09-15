Burger King Owner Inks $18M Deal In Suit Over $1B Buyout
By Sydney Price ( September 15, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Burger King and Popeyes owner Restaurant Brands International Inc. has reached an $18.2 million deal with shareholders who say they were "materially uninformed" about the true value of the company's 2024 $1 billion buyout of fast food franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group Inc....
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