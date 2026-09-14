Aetna Tells 5th Circ. DOL Can't Block Aramark Suit Arbitration

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 14, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Aetna Life Insurance Co. urged the Fifth Circuit on Monday against the U.S. Department of Labor's argument that uniform company Aramark Services Inc.'s health claims dispute with the insurer should remain in court, arguing a Texas judge erred in declining to enforce the parties' binding arbitration agreement....
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