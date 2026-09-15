Golf Developer Fights Dutch Co.'s Bid To Arbitrate Tech Row
By Isaac Monterose ( September 15, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A golf course developer asked a Louisiana federal court to reject a Dutch golfing technology company's arbitration request for the developer's suit, which accuses the company of wrongfully trying to enforce a terminated purchase and service agreement for what it alleges is the company's faulty automated hole-in-one recording system....
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