Dems Block Crypto Bill Over Ethics Concerns

By Courtney Bublé ( September 15, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday failed to clear a procedural hurdle for the Clarity Act, which was primed to be the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for digital asset markets, as Democrats said the ethics guardrails were not strong enough....
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