Meta's Data Collection From DMV Is Invasive, Calif. Drivers Say
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 15, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Golden State drivers seeking to certify two classes over claims that Meta unlawfully obtained information from the state Department of Motor Vehicles' website told a California federal judge Tuesday that they have standing to sue under the Driver's Privacy Protection Act because the collection was invasive, even if it wasn't embarrassing or sensitive....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.