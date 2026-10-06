Justices Seem To Support End To Intel 401(k) Fund Suit
By Kellie Mejdrich ( October 6, 2026, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared likely Tuesday to affirm a Ninth Circuit decision ending a federal benefits dispute against Intel Corp. from ex-workers who alleged that underperforming 401(k) funds breached fiduciary duties, as multiple justices indicated support for requiring that claims predicated on underperformance include meaningful comparisons....
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