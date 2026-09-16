Women's Tennis Association Is Moving Its Global HQ To NC

By Hayley Fowler ( September 16, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Women's Tennis Association is moving its global headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, where it also plans to host its finals for the next three years, Tar Heel State Gov. Josh Stein announced Wednesday....
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