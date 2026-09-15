Chinese Search Engine Co. Overstated AI Value, Investor Says
By Sydney Price ( September 15, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- China-based search engine operator Baidu Inc. was hit with an investor's proposed class action accusing the company of misleading investors about the extent to which its AI offerings would compensate for the losses in its marketing services segment....
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