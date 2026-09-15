Meta Beats Proposed Privacy Class Action Over 'Voiceprints'

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 15, 2026, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed on Tuesday a proposed class action claiming Meta's messaging platforms secretly and unlawfully capture Facebook users' "voiceprints" and related biometric information, finding the plaintiff agreed to let Meta use his personal data when he signed up for an account....
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