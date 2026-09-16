Parties Clash Over Scope Of GIPA In DNA Test-Taker's Suit
By Celeste Bott ( September 16, 2026, 9:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge is weighing whether the state's genetic privacy law protects against disclosing information about people who have taken genetic tests, with a DNA testing company accused of unlawfully sharing such information with Google arguing Wednesday the statute applies only to disclosure of actual test results....
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