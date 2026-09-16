Va. DOT Warns FCC Deadlines For Permits May Be Too Short

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 16, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation has warned the Federal Communications Commission that a plan to limit state and local telecom permit reviews to 120 days might not offer enough time, especially if service providers' applications are faulty....
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