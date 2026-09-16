Ford Says Quill & Arrow Can't Escape Lemon Law Fee Fight

By Linda Chiem ( September 16, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has told a California federal judge that Quill & Arrow LLP must face claims that it saddled Ford with high-priced legal bills for work purportedly handled by virtual assistants overseas or nonlawyers, saying the personal injury firm's "fraud factory" tactics cannot continue unchecked....
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