Housing Developer Says Contract Winner Had Lower Scores
By Rachel Konieczny ( September 16, 2026, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Georgia affordable housing developer challenged a Colorado public transit agency's decision to award a housing development contract in Denver to another developer, contending in Colorado state court that the agency relied on undisclosed evaluation criteria and declined to award the developer the contract despite its higher evaluation scores....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.