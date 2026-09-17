Cayuga Nation Gets Reduced Atty Fees After RICO Verdict

By Corey Rothauser ( September 17, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation has been awarded more than $261,000 in attorney fees, costs and sanctions after convincing a New York federal jury that two smoke shop operators violated federal racketeering law, despite the tribe's damages being entirely offset by a larger award on the operators' counterclaim....
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