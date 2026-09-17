Hyundai Cameras That Watch Drivers A Hazard, Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 17, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Hyundai safety features meant to encourage focused driving by monitoring faces and head position often make inaccurate readings, causing distractions such as issuing "loud" alerts, deactivating cruise control and bringing the vehicle to a full stop, drivers have claimed in a new California federal lawsuit....
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