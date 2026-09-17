Family Tells 11th Circ. Tesla Can't Undo $243M Crash Verdict

By Mike Curley ( September 17, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The estate of a woman killed in a crash and her boyfriend are urging the Eleventh Circuit not to throw out a $243 million verdict against Tesla Inc., saying the jury heard enough evidence to conclude that the Tesla driver who hit them was misled about the safety of the vehicle's "Autopilot" feature and that defects in the vehicle led to the crash....