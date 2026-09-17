2nd Circ. Pauses Nielsen Order In Cumulus Tying Case
By Nadia Dreid ( September 17, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has put on hold a preliminary injunction ordering the Nielsen Co. to offer its national ratings data separate from its local offerings after the company argued that the lower court changed the terms of the injunction after the Second Circuit approved it the first time....
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