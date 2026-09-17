9th Circ. Revives Laos' $5M Enforcement Bid In Casino Case

By Caroline Simson ( September 17, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday revived the government of Laos' bid to enforce some $5 million in arbitral awards against an entrepreneur who was not party to an underlying arbitration stemming from an ill-fated casino venture, saying a lower court should have taken a closer look at the government's arguments....
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