Doximity Hit With Investor's Suit Over Ad Strategy Claims
By Sydney Price ( September 17, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Medical professional networking platform operator Doximity Inc. was hit with a shareholder's proposed class action accusing it of concealing it was losing market share to its competitors and that its website did not rely on the "deep engagement" advertising strategy it had previously touted....
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