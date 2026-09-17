'Astonishing Theft': Microsoft, OpenAI Staff Reckoned With AI

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 17, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Microsoft and OpenAI employees internally acknowledged for years that AI tools trained on news articles would likely replace publishers, leading to a "doom loop," with a Microsoft director calling it "an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions" and potentially the "largest theft of labor in human history," documents unsealed Thursday show....
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