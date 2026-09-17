Oil Giants, Estate Agree To End Heat Wave Death Claims

By Ben Adlin ( September 17, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a Washington woman who died in a 2021 heat wave has agreed to drop claims against oil giants Chevron, Shell, BP and Phillips 66, according to motions filed Tuesday and Wednesday in King County Superior Court....
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