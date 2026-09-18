Claims In Tech Exec's Stock Theft Suit Sent to Arbitration
By Katryna Perera ( September 18, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sent claims against a manager of lender W Management Services and agent SRT Capital SPC Ltd. to arbitration in a wide-ranging suit brought by an Aeva Technologies co-founder who alleges Credit Suisse provided "institutional cover" to conspirators who stole tens of millions of dollars....
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