DOI Says No Irreparable Harm In Casino Gaming Status Case

By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 18, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Interior told a D.C. federal judge on Friday that the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians was warned several times not to rely on a 2025 order over a contested casino, but the band still developed the land....
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