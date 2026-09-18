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Injured Sprinter Says Puma Trying End-Run In German Court

By Julie Manganis ( September 18, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- An athlete alleging she was injured by Puma's carbon fiber shoes has told a Massachusetts state court the brand's U.S. subsidiary should be barred from pursuing a $13.3 million de facto counterclaim in a German court, calling it an attempt to "intimidate" her and other runners pursuing product liability cases against the company....

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